ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The hot new thrift and vintage shop in Tampa Bay, Ingrid's St. Pete (10387 Gandy Blvd N), prides itself on being accessible and affordable for all.

Run by Ingrid Bridges and her family, the 2,400-square-foot shop is a fun and funky, warm and welcoming space. (Need an old black-and-white television? They got it!).

Ingrid's St. Pete is a family-owned thrift and vintage shop that keeps prices down

Everything in the store has been carefully curated and reasonably priced, including a vinyl record collection that features refreshingly low prices (2 for $15) at a time when vinyl prices can often be sky-high.

They have a wide assortment of vintage clothes for men and women, plus a dressing room that is both big enough and cool enough to throw a party in.

Ingrid's St. Pete is open Wednesday through Sunday.

