Historic Beach Theatre on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue reopening this summer

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — After more than a decade of dormancy, the historic Beach Theatre on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue will reopen to the public this July 18.

Hannah Hockman, a 26-year-old live theater director, is leading the rebirth. Last year, she bought the property with her parents for around $1 million.

She has researched everything, from stage design to booking movies and acts — to how to buy the best popcorn machine.

"I think, given my age and that I like to wear frilly bows in my hair, not a lot of people thought we'd get to this stage," she said. "But I promise we are going to get it opened back up."

Construction is well underway at the Beach Theatre, with builders working on the concession stand, sound and projection booth, a cabaret concert space, and even a recording studio.

When it's finished, the Beach Theatre will show movies plus host live theater performances and concerts, big and small. Concessions will sell gourmet coffee and have a beer and liquor license.

Hannah has had to deal with naysayers who've given up on the project — and deal with water damage from Hurricane Helene — but she's unfailingly upbeat, especially as she enters the final months before showtime.

"Walking in here never gets old," she says.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Beach Theatre will offer the public sneak peeks of the progress and launch a new ticketing system for the upcoming schedule.