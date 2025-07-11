Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert: Teen missing from the Homestead area

Daren Encarnacion
FDLE
Daren Encarnacion
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from the Homestead area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued the alert for Daren Encarnacion, 15. He was last seen in the 1200 block of SE 29th Street in Homestead on July 9.

Encarnacion is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and red sandals, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

