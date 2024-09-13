Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs | At Home with Shay

Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs are so simple and delicious that they are surprising, especially given how few ingredients there are and how quickly they come together. This meal was born while traveling, and I had an empty pantry at the rental. It is a prime example of how you don’t need a lot of ingredients to make a meal that is flavorful, satisfying, and healthy. The store-bought gluten-free teriyaki sauce easily reduces, making a rich and tasty sauce.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sesame oil (olive or canola okay too)

2 medium bell peppers, sliced (any color)

1 medium sweet onion, sliced

12-ounce package of pre-cooked teriyaki chicken meatballs (any brand or homemade works too)

⅓ cup gluten-free teriyaki sauce

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped (optional garnish)

1 lime, quartered (optional garnish)

1 recipe Coconut Rice

Instructions

In a medium frying pan, heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Sautee the peppers and onions until they begin to soften. About 10 minutes. Add the meatballs and teriyaki sauce. Allow it to come to a medium boil and reduce the liquid in half until it coats the veggies and meatballs. About 10 minutes. Serve with coconut rice, chopped fresh cilantro & lime.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.