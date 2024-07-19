Nutty Baked Chicken | At Home with Shay

This recipe for Nutty Baked Chicken is a result of my need to recreate a “peanut-crusted chicken” I made when my husband and I first got married. Back then, I was just playing around with ingredients we had in the house that day. There wasn’t a recipe, and I didn’t write anything down at the time. The result was memorable to say the least! We will be celebrating our 20-year anniversary in 2021… so it has been a little while! Lol! Oddly enough, it has taken me until now to make it and actually write down the recipe!

Ingredients

Chicken Marinade

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

¼ cup full fat 100% coconut milk

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp soy sauce (I use gluten-free soy sauce)

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice or seasoned rice vinegar

Nutty Chicken Coating

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1 cup roasted & salted peanuts

½ cup gluten-free panko or unseasoned dry breadcrumbs

Peanut Sauce *see note below

½ cup smooth peanut butter

½ cup full fat 100% coconut milk

⅓ cup fresh lime juice or seasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp honey

1 fresh lime (*optional for serving)

1 handful chopped fresh cilantro (*optional for serving)

Instructions

Combine chicken, coconut milk, sesame oil, soy sauce and lime juice in a zipper plastic bag or a covered dish. Place in the fridge to marinate for several hours or overnight if possible. When you are ready to bake the chicken: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and grease the foil with oil. Place coconut, peanuts and panko/breadcrumbs in a food processor. Pulse until uniform finely ground crumbs remain. Place this mixture in a gallon sized plastic zippered bag. Remove the chicken from the fridge and place each piece in the bag one at a time with the nutty crumbs. Shake and press the mixture onto each piece of chicken making sure they are evenly coated on all sides. Place the coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temp of 165 degrees. While the chicken is baking, combine all of the sauce ingredients in a blender or smoothie maker and blend until combined well. Serve the chicken with the sauce drizzled on top with a slice of lime and a little chopped cilantro if you wish.

