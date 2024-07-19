Nutty Baked Chicken | At Home with Shay

This recipe for Nutty Baked Chicken is a result of my need to recreate a “peanut-crusted chicken” I made when my husband and I first got married. Back then, I was just playing around with ingredients we had in the house that day. There wasn’t a recipe, and I didn’t write anything down at the time. The result was memorable to say the least! We will be celebrating our 20-year anniversary in 2021… so it has been a little while! Lol! Oddly enough, it has taken me until now to make it and actually write down the recipe!
Ingredients
Chicken Marinade
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¼ cup full fat 100% coconut milk
- 2 Tbsp sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp soy sauce (I use gluten-free soy sauce)
- 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice or seasoned rice vinegar
Nutty Chicken Coating
- 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
- 1 cup roasted & salted peanuts
- ½ cup gluten-free panko or unseasoned dry breadcrumbs
Peanut Sauce *see note below
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- ½ cup full fat 100% coconut milk
- ⅓ cup fresh lime juice or seasoned rice vinegar
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp sesame oil
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 fresh lime (*optional for serving)
- 1 handful chopped fresh cilantro (*optional for serving)
Instructions
- Combine chicken, coconut milk, sesame oil, soy sauce and lime juice in a zipper plastic bag or a covered dish. Place in the fridge to marinate for several hours or overnight if possible.
- When you are ready to bake the chicken: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and grease the foil with oil.
- Place coconut, peanuts and panko/breadcrumbs in a food processor. Pulse until uniform finely ground crumbs remain. Place this mixture in a gallon sized plastic zippered bag.
- Remove the chicken from the fridge and place each piece in the bag one at a time with the nutty crumbs. Shake and press the mixture onto each piece of chicken making sure they are evenly coated on all sides.
- Place the coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temp of 165 degrees.
- While the chicken is baking, combine all of the sauce ingredients in a blender or smoothie maker and blend until combined well. Serve the chicken with the sauce drizzled on top with a slice of lime and a little chopped cilantro if you wish.
