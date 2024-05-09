How to make a fresh fiesta dip | At Home with Shay

My Fresh Fiesta Dip isn’t your ordinary layer dip, so don’t think it is for a second! I make it this enormous (the tray looks absurdly large, doesn’t it?) because even when I invite just one family over, we somehow manage to devour it (or most of it). In theory, this recipe should serve a crowd. The reason it is deceptively good is the fresh ingredients, the textures, and the subtle smokey heat from the chipotles, all balanced with lime juice and creamy avocado. You can easily cut the recipe in half if you want to.

Ingredients

32 oz cans of refried beans

16 oz container of sour cream

2 chipotles in adobo (chopped finely)

1 cup fresh cilantro (chopped finely)

3 avocados (chopped)

1 Tbsp lime juice (1-2 limes)

salt & pepper to taste

1 bunch scallions (sliced thinly on the bias)

1 pint grape tomatoes (quartered)

6 oz sliced black olives (drained, 6.5oz dry weight can)

8 oz grated cheddar or Mexican mix cheeses

Tortilla chips or plantain chips for serving

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the avocados, cilantro, lime juice, salt & pepper. Set aside.

In another bowl, combine the scallions, tomatoes and black olives. Set aside.

In a third bowl, combine the sour cream and the chipotle. Set aside.

Spread the refried beans in an even layer on a large platter. Spread the sour cream mixture on top of the beans.

Then spread the avocados on top of the sour cream layer.

Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top and decorate with the tomato and olive mixture. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or plantain chips. We also make chicken, fish and steak tacos with the dip as the filling…. Super yummy!



Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for the detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.