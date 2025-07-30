Experts warn of heat risks for youth sports participants

As the pads slap and the crowd roars, the Colts' football season comes alive at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, where young athletes are eager to learn the ropes.

On a scorching summer day, tips for success in the heat resonate: “Be great at things that take no talent.” For these youngsters, staying active and healthy is a priority, especially in high temperatures.

"It's hot out there," noted parent Brandon Wills as he watched his son participate in drills. He emphasized the importance of sportsmanship while ensuring the kids remain active. “You have to hydrate,” he added, a sentiment echoed by all involved.

As youth sports ramp up with the return to school, it is vital to prioritize health and safety measures, ensuring young athletes can enjoy their games – no matter the heat.

WRTV

Dr. Tyler Stepsis with Eskenazi Health warned that high heat indices can pose significant safety risks.

"With high temps and high humidity, it’s real dangerous for people who aren’t acclimated to outdoor activities,” Dr. Stepsis said.

Dr. Stepsis stresses that hydration is crucial, not only at the clinic but for all youth sports as school reopens.

Dr. Stepsis highlights that heat-related illnesses can occur even when temperatures aren’t excessively high.

Two warning signs of heat stroke include a child who feels nauseous or stops sweating. “Those are indicators for a trip to the emergency room,” he added.

As Maxwell and his peers strive for greatness on the field, Dr. Stepsis' advice rings clear: stay hydrated today to prepare for tomorrow.

This article was written by Adam Schumes for the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.