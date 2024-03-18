Lakeland woman pursues Guinness World Record in deadlifting

LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s not every day someone in your community breaks a Guinness World Record, but that’s what a Lakeland woman is attempting to do.

From the bright, long fingernails to the hoop hearings, Ayecia Bryant shows it all off while in the gym. She wants women to know that you can be strong and feminine.

“We get such a bad stereotype when it comes to women lifting heavy because people think we look like men, we can be all bulky, but you can still do this and put on a dress and a pair of heals, but when we come into the gym we’re working hard,” said Bryant.

All of Bryant's hard work has led to back-to-back deadlifting world championships in London, England.

“Still trying to digest it. I have not yet comprehended that I’m a two-time world champion but still going back to win another one,” said Bryant.

She said deadlift has always been her favorite event.

“It’s always been my favorite since day one. I feel like it’s something that actually puts my mental capabilities to the test; I feel like if I can move 300 plus pounds from a complete dead stop, I can do almost anything,” said Bryant.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Bryant is in the process of making some history of her own. On April 13, she will attempt to set a new women’s world record for deadlift in one minute.

“I have to deadlift a minimum total of 7,000 pounds in one minute,” said Bryant. “I will be the first woman to actually break a Guinness world record in Lakeland Florida and the first African American woman to break a record in Lakeland Florida.”

She’s invited her entire hometown to cheer her on at Simpson Park Community Center.

“They’ve seen me on social media, they haven’t seen me live and in action, so we are going to have a DJ and food trucks and vendors so everyone can see me and just come out and see me break this world record,” said Bryant.

While Bryant is becoming known for her strength, she’s even more proud of her voice, serving as an inspiration for female powerlifters across the community.

“It's important because I want everyone to know that strength sports is welcoming women, we are accepted here, they love us here, they embrace us here, it’s ok to lift heavy weights, it's ok to be feminine and strong, your strength is your beauty,” said Bryant.

For more information on Bryant and the world record-breaking event, go to www.queenzofpower.net.