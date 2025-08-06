ABC Action News teams up to 'Pack the Pantries' as kids prepare to head back to school

TAMPA, Fla. — We here at ABC Action News listen to your stories. Many of you told us about how getting a healthy meal on the table for your family has become more challenging.
That's why ABC Action News is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay and DFCU Financial for our annual "Pack the Pantries" initiative!
Feeding Tampa operates at nearly 80 schools across Tampa Bay to help kids in need. Last year, those pantries served over 2.5 million meals to students and families in need.
They also provide items like produce, meat, and snack breakfast items. We invite you to help us with our Pack the Pantries initiative. If you are interested in donating, click here.
Every dollar donated will help Feeding Tampa Bay provide five meals to families in need.
