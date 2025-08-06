Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityPack the Pantries

Actions

ABC Action News teams up to 'Pack the Pantries' as kids prepare to head back to school

pack the pantries 2025.png
WFTS
pack the pantries 2025.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — We here at ABC Action News listen to your stories. Many of you told us about how getting a healthy meal on the table for your family has become more challenging.

That's why ABC Action News is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay and DFCU Financial for our annual "Pack the Pantries" initiative!

Feeding Tampa operates at nearly 80 schools across Tampa Bay to help kids in need. Last year, those pantries served over 2.5 million meals to students and families in need.

They also provide items like produce, meat, and snack breakfast items. We invite you to help us with our Pack the Pantries initiative. If you are interested in donating, click here.

Every dollar donated will help Feeding Tampa Bay provide five meals to families in need.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

DONATE OR DROP-OFF

Donate online on this page or you can drop-off non-perishable food items at Bay area DFCU Financial locations.

Lobby Hours:
Monday-Friday
9am-5pm


  • 1314 Oakfield Dr
    Brandon, FL 33511
  • 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33618
  • 13850 Sheldon Road
    Tampa, FL 33626
  • 4302 W Kennedy Blvd
    Tampa, FL 33609
New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.