Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Amonie Jo's Coffee brings organic coffee and treats to Lakeland

New Coffee House in Lakeland offers organic coffee and food.
Amonie Jo's
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 08:57:15-04

LAKELAND, Fla — Amonie Jo's is a news place to get organic coffee and treats in downtown Lakeland. Patrice Williams, owner of Amonie Joe's, was inspired by their mother to build the coffee shop while she was battling cancer. They saw the difference that eating an organic diet made to her health and wanted to share it with others.

Williams is from Winter Haven and loves being a part of the Polk County and Lakeland community.

Amonie Jo's is located at 401 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland

Josh Ostergaard earned his college degree before most students even finish high school, and ABC Action News anchor James Tully talked with Josh about what he attributes his success to.

Teen becomes one of the youngest graduates at Lakeland’s Southeastern University

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.