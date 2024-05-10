Amonie Jo's Coffee brings organic coffee and treats to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla — Amonie Jo's is a news place to get organic coffee and treats in downtown Lakeland. Patrice Williams, owner of Amonie Joe's, was inspired by their mother to build the coffee shop while she was battling cancer. They saw the difference that eating an organic diet made to her health and wanted to share it with others.
Williams is from Winter Haven and loves being a part of the Polk County and Lakeland community.
Amonie Jo's is located at 401 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland
Josh Ostergaard earned his college degree before most students even finish high school, and ABC Action News anchor James Tully talked with Josh about what he attributes his success to.
Teen becomes one of the youngest graduates at Lakeland’s Southeastern University