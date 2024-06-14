Advent Health Wellness Center provides healthy resources for Wesley Chapel community

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — When we asked viewers what they love about living in Wesley Chapel, one told us how much of an impact the Advent Health Wellness Center had on them.

It's a gym with more than 4,000 members with classes, an indoor track and an indoor pool.

They also have programs to help those in the community, like, Vitalogy, which is a cancer survivorship program.

"Our mission is really to take care of the mind, body and spirit, so we don't just have workout equipment," Yuriy Chulski, Community Wellness Director, said. "We also have a recovery room where you can concentrate on your mental state of being; you can go down to the pool, we have saunas, and so on."

"I was battling a chronic illness for 11 years, and I've been able to beat it through my almost daily exercise and diet, basically my lifestyle and changing it. And there's been so many of the things that have been positive from coming daily and working out," explained William Eichhorn, who works out at the center.

The Wellness Center is open to anyone in the community. Click here to find out more information.