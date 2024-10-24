Life Is a Donation nonprofit was founded by Oldsmar guardian angel

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Oldsmar's Sharon Edwards said both of her parents taught her the joy of giving back to the community.

But it was her mother, Theresa, who coined the phrase that changed her life. (By the way, mom coined it after a very successful trip to a casino. She gave her winnings away in the name of charity.)

"She said, 'Life is a donation," the daughter said with a big smile. "And that really stuck with me."

Sharon has since made that lovely sentiment her mission.

She started the Life Is a Donation nonprofit as a way to help people experiencing homelessness. Oldsmar is famously tight-knit, and neighbors and businesses alike have rallied around her, setting up donation boxes.

Sharon's day job at Obey Imaging donates part of the proceeds to the nonprofit. Walmart helps out, too.

And Beamworks, an audiovisual company, lets her store donations in their warehouse for free.

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which ravaged parts of Oldsmar with flooding, Life Is a Donation made a pivot, collecting donations to help homeowners recover from the storms.

"That's what Life Is a Donation is all about," Sharon said. "It's gathering the people in the community together and allowing us to help you help others."

For more on Life Is a Donation, go here.