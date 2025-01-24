Pirate expert from Salem makes first trip to Gasparilla

TAMPA — Stephanie Clements doesn’t just dress like a pirate. She studies the subject.

“The history is just amazing to me. They actually had a real hand in establishing the United States,” said Clements.

Clements teaches people about the pirate life at the Real Pirates Museum in Salem, Massachusetts.

Salem is a city known more for witches.

But she said its pirates' history is rich, especially with the discovery of the Whydah shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod.

“I went through the exhibit. I got chills. They have these beautiful objects. They have rigging. They have gold, silver. It’s just amazing,” said Clements.

Stephanie said pirate crews had to sign of code of conduct.

They elected their captain and even had a form of workman's comp.

“So if you were injured during battle a right arm was worth a certain arm. An eyeball was worth another amount,” she said.

But it wasn’t until a year ago Stephanie found out about Gasparilla.

And, of course, she had to come to see it for herself.

“It just kind of fascinated me. Just the idea, I love pageantry. I love pirates. I love the idea you come in with cannons. And before that, you demand them to hand over the key to the city,” said Clements.

To get ready for Gasparilla, Stephanie studied up on Jose Gaspar and says every myth has a foundation in reality.

“It’s a great excuse for a great party or not,” she said.