Tampa's oldest family-owned pharmacy is on Davis Islands

Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 12, 2024
DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — On Davis Islands Boulevard, you'll find the Davis Islands Pharmacy. It's the oldest locally-owned pharmacy in Tampa and started here in 1949, so they're celebrating 75 years.

It's now owned by Bob Bobo.

Bobo actually remembers coming to the pharmacy as a kid, back when they had an old-time soda fountain.

While the fountain no longer exists, Bobo and his team are dedicated to taking care of his patients.

"It's the pharmacist-patient relationship. We know who you and your family are. Yeah, you're our friend, our neighbor, our patient. You're not a number here," said Bobo.

There's also a compounding lab on-site to give patients even more options.

