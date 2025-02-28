St. Pete Pier removes Bending Arc sculpture after hurricane damage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused damage all over the City of St. Petersburg.
You might even notice the area at the St. Pete Pier looking a little different.
Officials had to remove the Bending Arc sculpture recently because of damage from Milton.
The city is storing the artwork to fully assess the amount of damage it took, but it's still not clear whether it can be reinstalled at this time.
