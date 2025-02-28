Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

St. Pete Pier removes Bending Arc sculpture after hurricane damage

St. Pete Pier
McKenna King
St. Pete Pier
St. Pete Pier
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused damage all over the City of St. Petersburg.

You might even notice the area at the St. Pete Pier looking a little different.

Officials had to remove the Bending Arc sculpture recently because of damage from Milton.

The city is storing the artwork to fully assess the amount of damage it took, but it's still not clear whether it can be reinstalled at this time.


Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.

Floridians who waited months for unemployment have started to receive benefits

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.