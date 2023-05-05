It's a Good Morning to be in Valrico

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Valrico.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

Valrico mom committed to making sure life-saving drugs are easily accessible

Laura Bray calls herself "Chief Change Maker." It's her mission and her heart.

"Just this week, we've helped dozens and dozens of patients get access to life-saving medicine. And last year, our work equated to more than 600,000 treatments being accessed," said Bray.

Bray founded Angels for Change, a patient advocacy nonprofit committed to ending drug shortages after her own child's battle with pediatric cancer.

Valrico foundation continues colon cancer fight in honor of June Rogers

Continuing their fight on behalf of their friend, June Rogers, is the mission of a local foundation in Valrico.

June Rogers passed away at age 57 from colon cancer but not without a fight.

We're told Rogers left a lasting impression on so many people around her.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in November 2017.

James McCabe Theater, Hillsborough's oldest all-volunteer community theater

The James McCabe Theater, home to the Village Players, is Hillsborough County's oldest all-volunteer community theater.

The building it's house in is more than 100 years old and was originally the Valrico Civic Club. It's currently on the county's register of historic places.

Now, the building comes to life through music and acting. The village players put on at least five shows a year.

Small But Mighty Heroes supports kids and families through cancer battle

Small But Mighty Heroes is on a mission. Day in and day out, the nonprofit helps support children who are battling cancer.

Every single one of the children they help has a different need; so they may send gas cards, care packages, or dress up like superheroes.

Tina Downing started the mission in 2017. Today her nonprofit has helped more than 350 families.

Valrico teachers rally behind one of their own

There’s a group of teachers and parents at an elementary school in Valrico who are teaming up to raise money for one of their own. The goal is to purchase a safety bed for a child with special needs.

Diane and Ronald Davis said Buckhorn Elementary may look like a school, but for them, it just feels like home.

Duke the tie-wearing dog calms his human classmates at Valrico's Buckhorn Elementary School

Duke the Tie-Wearing Dog has exceptional fashion sense. But the 5-year-old yellow lab is more than a style icon.

This sweet, mellow therapy pooch is making a big difference at Buckhorn Elementary School in Valrico.

When the nattily attired canine visits on Mondays and Fridays, Duke has a genuine impact on attendance and mood, bringing joy to teachers and students alike.

Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce sees massive growth

The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce just celebrated its 11th year and the future of the area is bright.

The Chamber started off with 15 people, and today, it's home to more than 250 members.

"Friendly, caring. The people are very caring. If anybody's had an incident in the family or anything, we come together, we bring food, we support them. We do whatever we can. I think that one of the things about this community is how much we all take care of each other," Patti Sutherland, President of the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce, said.

