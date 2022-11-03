Duke the tie-wearing dog calms his human classmates at Valrico's Buckhorn Elementary School

VALRICO, Fla. — Duke the Tie-Wearing Dog has exceptional fashion sense. But the 5-year-old yellow lab is more than a style icon.

This sweet, mellow therapy pooch is making a big difference at Buckhorn Elementary School in Valrico.

When the nattily attired canine visits on Mondays and Fridays, Duke has a genuine impact on attendance and mood, bringing joy to teachers and students alike.

"He's used as incentive for behavior and academics," principal Tara Horn said. "[Because of Duke], students get to school on time, attendance increases."

Duke first garnered local attention when, along with all the other students, he posed for Picture Day. His snapshot — showing off another sweet tie, of course — was a hit on social media.

Duke's owner is Sabrina Dina, a varying exceptionalities teacher at Buckhorn. For her students, some of whom have complex emotional demands, Duke provides comfort.

"Some just walk in with a sad face, but when they see him, they're overjoyed," Dina said.

Duke visits classrooms as a reward or incentive. (He also stops by the front office for tasty snacks, too.) He makes the rounds, and as kids read and study, they reach over and give him a scratch.

London, a 5th grader, said students are on extra good behavior when Duke shows up.

"That way, he gets to stay longer," she said.