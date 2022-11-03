Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Duke the tie-wearing dog calms his human classmates at Valrico's Buckhorn Elementary School

5-year-old therapy dog visits Buckhorn Elementary
use this .png
Sean Daly
use this .png
Posted at 5:11 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 05:11:14-04

VALRICO, Fla. — Duke the Tie-Wearing Dog has exceptional fashion sense. But the 5-year-old yellow lab is more than a style icon.

This sweet, mellow therapy pooch is making a big difference at Buckhorn Elementary School in Valrico.

When the nattily attired canine visits on Mondays and Fridays, Duke has a genuine impact on attendance and mood, bringing joy to teachers and students alike.

"He's used as incentive for behavior and academics," principal Tara Horn said. "[Because of Duke], students get to school on time, attendance increases."

Duke first garnered local attention when, along with all the other students, he posed for Picture Day. His snapshot — showing off another sweet tie, of course — was a hit on social media.

Duke's owner is Sabrina Dina, a varying exceptionalities teacher at Buckhorn. For her students, some of whom have complex emotional demands, Duke provides comfort.

"Some just walk in with a sad face, but when they see him, they're overjoyed," Dina said.

Duke visits classrooms as a reward or incentive. (He also stops by the front office for tasty snacks, too.) He makes the rounds, and as kids read and study, they reach over and give him a scratch.

London, a 5th grader, said students are on extra good behavior when Duke shows up.

"That way, he gets to stay longer," she said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABCActionNewsPlus-480-360.png

Watch local news on your schedule