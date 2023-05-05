Valrico teachers rally behind one of their own

VALRICO, Fla. — There’s a group of teachers and parents at an elementary school in Valrico who are teaming up to raise money for one of their own. The goal is to purchase a safety bed for a child with special needs.

Diane and Ronald Davis said Buckhorn Elementary may look like a school, but for them, it just feels like home.

“So, she taught kindergarten, I taught fifth grade, so we had a lot of the same children,” said Ronald.

Diane continued to teach every day while Ronald took a leave of absence to spend more time caring for their 13-year-old daughter Olivia.

“She has very rigid movements in the night, especially if she has seizures at night. She can get her head stuck. She can get her legs caught. She can get her arms caught,” said Diane. “Something as simple as a bed can be dangerous for her.”

So the family was looking into a new SleepSafer bed, but their insurance wouldn’t cover it, and the cost was nearly $8,000.

“This is expensive. How would somebody who is living on a teacher’s salary times two be able to afford this,” said third-grade teacher Kristen Westbrook.

That’s when friends suggested a GoFundMe and the donations came pouring in, more than $5,000.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this family and this family and this teacher and this teacher,’” said Diane.

“And I thought this is doable. They are going to get this bed,’ said Westbrook.

“Buckhorn is a family, and when one of your family members needs you, you just step up and help,” said third-grade teacher Christine Oberle.

Bridget Wilson has two children who were taught by Mr. and Mrs. Davis.

“There is no gift that I could give them to ever say thank you, but if I can make Olivia safe by donating money to help her with something as simple as a bed,” said Wilson.

The Davis’ have already ordered the bed and are looking forward to a safe, restful night’s sleep for the first time in a long time.

“We were just floored and humbled by all of our fellow colleagues and families that when you need them, they are there for you,” said Diane.

The Davis family is still hoping to reach their goal.