Small But Mighty Heroes supports kids and families through cancer battle

VALRICO, Fla. — Small But Mighty Heroes is on a mission. Day in and day out, the nonprofit helps support children who are battling cancer.

Every single one of the children they help has a different need; so they may send gas cards, care packages, or dress up like superheroes.

Tina Downing started the mission in 2017. Today her nonprofit has helped more than 350 families.

The nonprofit used to have a cafe in town to help support them, but now it's transitioning to more mobile needs.

"It's just something that we can pop up. So right now, we are doing pop-up markets. We've been at the Winthrop one; we're looking at other ones that are coming. There's a Kentucky Derby one coming up. So we're going to be there," Downing said. "So we're just popping up and being a part of the community and being more engaging. And, you know, it's that visibility, right, and just letting people know, hey, we're here, and we want to encourage everyone to be a part of that."

Right now, the nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help!

You can read more about how to get involved here.