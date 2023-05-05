Valrico foundation continues colon cancer fight in honor of June Rogers

Continuing their fight on behalf of their friend, June Rogers, is the mission of a local foundation in Valrico.

June Rogers passed away at age 57 from colon cancer but not without a fight.

We're told Rogers left a lasting impression on so many people around her.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in November 2017.

For nearly five years, the determined tennis player fought on and off the court. She endured chemo treatments every seven to 10 days during that time, all the while playing tennis with a chemo pack hidden under her clothes.

In her last year and a half, June played 160 matches.

"It's June's story. It's an incredible story. She came over from Thailand at the age of nine, taught herself how to speak English, put herself through school and college. Went on to be a Pan Am stewardess, went on to own her own restaurant with her husband. And it's just really incredible. American success stories that unfortunately ended too soon," said Allison Townsend, a friend and board member of the June Rogers Foundation.

After her passing, friends created the June Rogers Foundation. They help raise money for Moffitt Cancer Research on colon cancer.

"It's so people who are fighting cancer don't have to go through the harsh chemicals like June had to. And so they can go out there and play golf and play tennis and be able to live their life while they're battling this terrible disease and to know that we're a part, and we can help that. It's just amazing. And we will never give up," said Elisa Buffington, board member of the June Rogers Foundation.

Every year the foundation hosts a tennis tournament. This year's second tournament raised nearly $60,000.

The foundation hopes to hold another event later this year and encourage others to fight like June.

"She continued to live her life as best she could. Play tennis every day, battled on the court, and just was a big inspiration for us. She never made it an excuse. And so when she was in her last days, we made a promise to her that we would continue her spirit and her fight and we would do the best we can to find a cure for colon cancer, help those that can. And her biggest hope was that there'd be more research," said Buffington.

