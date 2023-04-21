It's a Good Morning to be in Holiday

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Holiday.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

Anclote River Park restaurant plans on hold

Many people call Anclote River Park a hidden gem. It's a beautiful park rich in beauty and history.

When Pasco County released plans to add a restaurant at the park, it got a lot of reaction. Some were excited about the possibility of a new restaurant, while others were not on board.

History is actually the reason the restaurant plans are on hold. Anclote River Park is home to a Spanish well and a historic mound built by indigenous people.

Holiday sees significant changes with newly renovated square

Holiday has seen significant changes recently with its newly renovated Holiday Square.

Winn Dixie and Tropical Smoothie are just some businesses people can find at Holiday Square.

This was a stark difference from 2020 when the developer paid just over $8 million for the property with a high vacancy rate and a dilapidated building.

Re-development a key focus along US 19 in Holiday

"We are gaining tremendous investment now and momentum on U.S. 19 and Holiday," explained David Engel, Pasco County's Economic Growth Director.

Engel said approval has been given for a luxury apartment complex on U.S. 19 on the site of a shopping center that's already been demolished. A construction date has not been set.

There are also plans to bring in a mixed-use property where the University Plaza Mall sits.

AmSkills opening training facility in Holiday for manufacturing jobs

Getting people back to work and helping employers fill a void is the mission of a local group building a new facility in Holiday.

AmSkills is expanding its footprint right off U.S. 19 in West Pasco County. The company has been around since 2014 and has grown ever since.

"So this facility is going to be a hands-on facility, CNC, machining, manual machining, robotics, automation, simulators, all kinds of things. So it's a place for people to learn hands-on how to do these careers and how to improve their income that they have," explained President and CEO Tom Mudano.

Bring your furry friend to Holiday's pet expo this weekend

The Holiday Lake Estate Civic Association will host a Pet Expo on Saturday.

The Pet Expo will feature several vendors, including groomers, pet portraits and more.

According to the Lake Estate Civic Association, the Pet Expo is an excellent way for the community to take advantage of low-cost pet services and for people to sell their products.

Angela's Turtle Trot honors life of Pasco Co. parks and rec employee

Honoring the life of a friend and colleague is the goal of an upcoming race in Holiday.

It's called Angela's Turtle Trot. It's a 10K, 5K and one-mile run that starts at Anclote Gulf Park. It takes place Saturday, April 22. The first race is at 10 a.m.

Angela Fagan worked for Pasco County Parks and Recreation and was one of the millions of people who died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Plans to dredge Key Vista Park are on the way

Plans are underway in Holiday to dredge a portion of the water near Key Vista Park.

Pasco County leaders are working to secure permits from the Army Corps of Engineers to make the project possible.

According to Commissioner Kathryn Starkey, Key Vista will be the first dredge of many dredges along the coastline.

Walking Club: Exploring Key Vista Nature Park

If you’re looking for a change of scenery, Key Vista Nature Park is the perfect place for you. The roughly 100-acre park feels like a world away from busy southwestern Pasco County. Along with a trail, you see great views of the Gulf of Mexico and, if you’re lucky, gopher tortoises!