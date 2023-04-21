Watch Now
Plans to dredge Key Vista Park are on the way

Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 21, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are underway in Holiday to dredge a portion of the water near Key Vista Park.

Pasco County leaders are working to secure permits from the Army Corps of Engineers to make the project possible.

According to Commissioner Kathryn Starkey, Key Vista will be the first dredge of many dredges along the coastline.

"It has a beautiful little creek in it that has silted up with people from people really walking along the edge of the Key Vista Park and boaters who live inside Bailey's Bluff. They can only get out in high tide," said Starkey.

Starkey says that dredging a portion of the water near Key Vista Park will restore it to where it once was.

Pasco County leaders are also pushing to make some fixes at key vista park along the shoreline to hopefully make it a better experience for those fishing and accessing the beach.

