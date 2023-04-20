Watch Now
Bring your furry friend to Holiday's pet expo this weekend

Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 20, 2023
HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Holiday Lake Estate Civic Association will host a Pet Expo on Saturday.

The Pet Expo will feature several vendors, including groomers, pet portraits and more.

According to the Lake Estate Civic Association, the Pet Expo is an excellent way for the community to take advantage of low-cost pet services and for people to sell their products.

By hosting these events, the association can earn money to continue to build and run the program.

Saturday’s festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All animals are welcome to participate and take part in the expo.

