Holiday sees significant changes with newly renovated square

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Holiday has seen significant changes recently with its newly renovated Holiday Square.

Winn Dixie and Tropical Smoothie are just some businesses people can find at Holiday Square.

This was a stark difference from 2020 when the developer paid just over $8 million for the property with a high vacancy rate and a dilapidated building.

"Holiday is growing. I mean, anybody who knows Holiday knows it has a stigma of not being the greatest area, but it's rapidly becoming, like everywhere in Florida, the place where people want to pursue and redo and become more valuable," said Vance McAllister from Mishorim Gold Properties.

Plans to add outdoor seating near the new Tropical Smoothie and more lighting are also in the works.

"It does seem like a lot of new things are opening up right now and hopefully, we can bring some fun into the area and into Holiday," said Anette Elliott, GM of PKs Play Zone, located in the plaza.