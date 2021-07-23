It's a Good Morning to be in Dunedin

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Dunedin.

First-ever Frenchy's Seafood Market opens on Dunedin Causeway

The bright orange building sits right on the Dunedin Causeway, almost across from its current restaurant, Frenchy's Outpost.

The Market is a brand new venture for Frenchy himself.

"This is just, you know, the latest evolution of what we've been doing for 40 years, and who knows, there's probably more stuff down the road. I mean, I keep the door open with, you know, if it makes sense, and it's going to be good," says Michael 'Frenchy' Preston, owner of Frenchy's Restaurants.

Dunedin's Progressive Arts helps kids shine

Progressive Arts in Dunedin has a tagline that covers it all — Singing. Dance. Act. Perform.

The performance art theater has filled venues all over Dunedin.

Walking Club: Exploring Hammock Park in Dunedin

If you’re looking to escape from the heat, consider visiting Hammock Park in Dunedin. You’ll find plenty of shade and a whole lot of charm!

Even during pandemic, community supports Dunedin Fine Arts center

What started as a small idea in the late 1960s, is now a large initiative with a ton of community support.

"Today it's 40,000 square feet here. We have two other buildings that we use. We use a historic cottage on Bayshore that's about 1,500 square feet and in downtown Dunedin on Douglas Street, we have 3,000 square feet, which we use for woodturning and stone carving," explains George Ann Bissett, President and CEO of the Dunedin Fine Arts Center.

Local artist paints oranges on hundreds of Dunedin homes

It's almost like a fun game of eye spy, how many oranges can you find on Dunedin buildings?

The answer — just over 900, currently.

Local artist Steve Spathelf got the idea during the economic downturn in the early 2000s. He paints murals for a living and business was slowing down.

Lane's Lemonade finds success in old red boxcar on the Pinellas Trail

Situated right on the Pinellas Trail in Dunedin, next to the Dunedin History Museum, is a little red boxcar.

Inside, delicious lemonade, pretzels and ice cream at Lane's Lemonade.

"So I quit corporate and decided to take this over," says new owner Marie Todd. "It's been amazing. It's been amazing. It's the friendliest community. I love the fact that people come up to the window now and say, Hey, Marie, you know, how's it going? And we have a loyal customer base, made some changes started fresh-baked pretzels now. And that has been a big success."

Dunedin's first boutique hotel, The Fenway, features a lot of history

The Fenway Hotel's old historic building sits right across from the water on Dunedin's Edgewater Drive.

From some time in the 1920s to the 1960s the building was a hotel. It was also home to a Pinellas County radio station in the 1920s. In the 80s and 90s, it was a local college but the building also sat empty for quite some time.

Mickey Melendez with the Fenway Hotel says, "To me how it ties in Dunedin history, you know, especially with the Scottish culture, that not everybody knows about it, especially tying in live music, you know. I think the epitome of Fenway Hotel is about is being walking distance, you know, close to the TD Park, where the Blue Jays play at, Main Street with all the local restaurants and also the sunset that ties and again, it's in the middle of a neighborhood, you know, so it's probably one of my favorite parts."

Skip's Bar dog mural creates last memories for local families

If you're ever in downtown Dunedin you've probably stopped by the dog mural on the side of Skip's Bar.

The project started in May 2010, 11 years ago, when the owner of the bar, Skip, and local artist Anna Fields were looking for a way to help an animal rescue.

"It also became a community project, because every one of these is someone's animal. So they paid to have it done. And then I donated money back to our local rescues," explains Fields.

Pipe Band blows away Dunedin with pride

When you think about Champa Bay, the Lightning and Bucs usually come to mind. However, there is a group of musicians in Dunedin who have been winning championships long before anyone else.

Not to toot their own pipes but you don’t have to go to Scotland to hear the greatest bagpipers in the world, they’re right here in Dunedin.

Pinellas County zeroes in on the design and timeline for upgrades to the Dunedin Causeway

Pinellas County leaders have now zeroed in on a design and timeline for reconstruction and upgrades of the Dunedin Causeway. It includes several safety fixes.

Both of the bridges along the Dunedin Causeway were constructed in 1963 and don't meet current bridge standards, according to Pinellas County. There are no bike lanes and just two-foot-long shoulders.

But in the next few years, all that is expected to change. After hearing from the public, Pinellas County leaders are looking at replacing the main bridge that connects Ward Island to the Dunedin Causeway with a mid-level, movable bridge.



Dunedin walkers help train dogs and clean up the area

If you're ever near Dunedin's Weaver Park in the morning you may have seen Jerry and Barb Lindley.

Jerry is the one with the dogs and Barb is the one picking up trash along the way.

The mission started out as training for the Southeastern Guide Dogs but then Barb got bored and started bringing the supplies to clean up the area.



Dunedin's Beatles Museum gives visitors a look at music history

Just off Main street in Downtown Dunedin, you'll find the Penny Lane Beatles Museum.

It's all one local Dunedin residents collection. That collection started when he was studying in England in the early 80s. He was visiting a flea market when he noticed some of the Beatles he liked.