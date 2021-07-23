Pinellas County zeroes in on the design and timeline for upgrades to the Dunedin Causeway

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Pinellas County leaders have now zeroed in on a design and timeline for reconstruction and upgrades of the Dunedin Causeway. It includes several safety fixes.

Both of the bridges along the Dunedin Causeway were constructed in 1963 and don't meet current bridge standards, according to Pinellas County. There are no bike lanes and just two-foot-long shoulders.

But in the next few years, all that is expected to change. After hearing from the public, Pinellas County leaders are looking at replacing the main bridge that connects Ward Island to the Dunedin Causeway with a mid-level, movable bridge.

The Tide Relief Bridge that connects the causeway to Honeymoon Island will get a makeover too, transforming into a totally rebuilt two-lane, lower-level bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation maintains no extra right of way is needed for construction and no businesses should be affected by the replacement projects.

They also say various birds, plants, and wildlife shouldn't be hurt or pushed out by the construction.

You can expect a temporary bridge while it's being reconstructed. All of this is expected to cost more than $80M. This project will go into the design phase in 2024 and is slated for construction in 2025.