Headquartered on Davis Islands, The Junior League of Tampa focuses on giving back

The Junior League of Tampa, located right next to Marjorie Park, calls Davis Islands their home.

The League has nearly 1,900 members, all women, from Pasco and Hillsborough Counties. They share the same mission: empowering women and helping this community.

The non-profit has had the location for the past 60 years.

The Junior League runs a successful diaper bank and has helped a number of organizations, like creating Champions for Children and the Mary Lee's House. Their impact is felt all across Tampa Bay.

"We really are honored that the Davis Islands community has rallied behind us and allowed us to be a part of everything that they have a legacy of being a part of," Nicki Mohr Hall, Incoming President of the Junior League of Tampa, said. "The Junior League of Tampa's legacy lives within the walls of this building. If you walk around the building, you can see some of the history hanging on the walls. You can see it when you step outside on the seawall and you look around you and see these beautiful trees that have been a part of this community a lot longer than the Junior League building has been here."

As Davis Islands celebrates 100 years, the Junior League is planning its own centennial in 2026.

"It's something that we're really proud of, that we are able to see a need in the community. It just takes one woman seeing a need for something, like the diaper need in Hillsborough County, and launching that into a project that is helping to eliminate something so basic as diaper need in this community," said Mohr Hall.

The Junior League of Tampa is open to any woman ages 22-49 in Pasco or Hillsborough Counties.

"If you are someone who has a very demanding career, or personal life, that's okay, there's a space for you here. It can be just a couple hours a month, or it can be like me, who has gone off the deep end and has fully committed myself to this organization and spends multiple days a month here," Mohr Hall said. "But really, it's whatever the member wants. You can put into this organization whatever you want and get out of it, whatever you want. And there really is a place for everyone here."