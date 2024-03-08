Guests can experience new heights at FLG-X Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Brooksville is home to one of the toughest tree-climbing adventures in Florida.

"I love adventure," said Angela Shaffer, who visits FLG-X Brooksville when she can.

It's a no experience necessary course that is designed to take you to new heights and put your strength and stamina to the test.

With four courses taking you from easy to hard, most actually don't finish. But the views are incredible.

Throughout the course, you'll go through swinging bridges, hanging nets and even zip lines.

"The people, the interaction with the people, because you get to meet all different types of people. Like I've had Supreme Court judges come here. I've had comedians come here. It's all different types of people, all different types of walks of life. Sometimes you don't expect what you're about to see," said Hailey Smith from FLG-X Brooksville.

To get on the course, you'll have to be at least nine years old, and there is also a height requirement.