Davis Islands Civic Association works to beautify, protect the islands

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. — Davis Islands is celebrating 100 years since its creation back in 1924.

The islands are special, not just because of the number of celebrities who have lived there, but also because of their beauty, location and passionate residents.

Today, the Davis Islands Civic Association works to beautify and improve the neighborhood.

One project they've worked on is at Seaplane Basin Park, where they added trees and benches for people to enjoy.

The association collaborates with local government agencies on projects such as reopening the historic Roy Jenkins Pool and replacing a seawall.

Later this year, DICA will help celebrate the Davis Islands centennial with a huge block party.

"This is an enormous park and it's all public access. People come down and have their kids watch the planes take off," Dan Pepper, president of the Davis Islands Civic Association, said. "Just enjoy. That's what's really cool. When David Islands was built 100 years ago, there was a large focus placed on public access. That's not very common these days on high-end neighborhoods."

The Civic Association is also working to add a community center to the islands, a place for bingo and after-school programs for children.

It's one of many things that will be happening in the future here, too.

