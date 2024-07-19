Valentino Ristorante Italiano bringing upscale dining to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A well-known building on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is getting new life after sitting empty for a few years.

The building has been home to Villa Bellini and Tio Pepe's.

In about a month, it will breathe new life as Valentino Ristorante Italiano.

Chef Ciro Mancini, the former Chef of Villa Bellini, is behind the venture along with owner Veturia Preston.

The site is under a full renovation right now, but Mancini and Preston both envision a high-end restaurant with five private dining rooms and an outdoor terrace that will transport you to Italy.

Preston said there are definitely secrets they want to save for opening day, but expect this restaurant to be an experience. Guests and staff will be dressed to the nines and should expect five-star service from one of Tampa Bay's most well-known chefs.

"This was really our goal: to make Valentino a true destination restaurant for people to come and experience a really high level of service and ambiance and exquisite food, with some visual surprises Tampa Bay has not seen yet," said Preston.

There will be music and custom drinks in the bar area for guests before dinner and complimentary Limoncello after. They are also building a private dining room for two.

The grand opening is planned for August 31st. You can follow along on their journey by clicking here.