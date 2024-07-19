SPCA Tampa Bay teams up with other local nonprofits to help feed pets

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Largo nonprofit SPCA Tampa Bay is partnering with the Clearwater organization Hope Villages of America to make sure no pet in our community goes without food.

We caught up with them at a recent food drive at Hope Villages of America, where SPCA volunteers also handed out food to those with animals.

"We're seeing a bigger need for people needing help taking care of their animals," said Emily Bernhart, Mission Programs Manager at SPCA Tampa Bay. "So what we're trying to do is to help alleviate that need and keep pets in their homes by providing services like pet food, vaccines and things like that."

The partnership helps ensure that pets stay in their homes and reduce stress on their owners, who may be struggling.

Melvin Thomas is the VP of Operations at Hope Villages of America. He said they've seen an increase in those in need, so this partnership with the SPCA Tampa Bay is a win-win.

"The inflation and just the way things are, the need is still here for food insecurity. And we are wanting to partner with anybody in the area to go ahead and meet that need," said Thomas.

Sarah Balle is part of the reason this food drive is possible. In honor of her late husband, she wanted to give back.

"You can tell we're reaching a whole different set of people who are struggling to keep their animals with them. And it's so good for them morally in this awful world we live in. To have a little bit of joy in your home is very special," said Balle.

In addition to these pet food banks across Pinellas County, SPCA Tampa Bay offers low-cost vaccine clinics, veterinary care and grooming. To find out how they can help, just click here.

To connect with Hope Villages of America, whether it's for food, housing, or any other basic need, click here.