Clearwater's Homeless Empowerment Program sees increased need but continues to help

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A nonprofit in Clearwater is committed to making a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.

The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) houses nearly 400 people a day on its eight-acre campus in the Greenwood community of Clearwater.

In addition to housing, the nonprofit provides wrap-around care for those experiencing homelessness and veterans, including dental care, healthcare and workforce development.

"So we've seen a significant increase in the number of homeless families, specifically who are in need of help," Ashley Lowery, president and CEO of HEP said. "Families that were able to make it before the pandemic, paycheck to paycheck, just aren't able to do that anymore with the cost of living. So there's definitely an increased need for housing and affordable housing for families with children."

HEP is always looking for volunteers to serve in the kitchen, work with veterans or work on-site in their garden.

HEP has been in this community for 40 years and is the brainchild of Barbara Green and her late husband.

Green said it all started at church. One family needed help, and it became a quick tradition to fulfill the needs of those struggling in the area.

They noticed that providing just housing wasn't enough; they had to do more to help get people back on their feet, so the community stepped up.

"We couldn't have done it without the people. You know, we've been two people standing on the hill. But the thing about it is I wasn't good at raising money. I wasn't good at asking. So I always said, come and see what we do, believe in us. And if you do, you will get in your pocketbook," explained Green.

And the community did just that. This now massive site provides resources to hundreds of people.

Their thrift store is also on their property, which gives everyone a chance to give back. Whether through donations or purchases, there's something for everyone.

The thrift store also allows their clients who are staying here to get a voucher for emergency clothing or for home needs when they graduate from the programs.

"Well, I was a volunteer here for 10 years before taking the store over, and I have seen where the money goes," Laurie Gearheart, thrift store manager at HEP, said. "I know what HEP stands for, and their core values are so important. So I just, I mean, if you're ever looking to volunteer, if you're ever looking to donate, this is the place."

HEP accepts donations and shopping at their Thrift Store Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.