Where to find help in the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Recovery centers and assistance are being provided to residents throughout the Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Helene. Here is where you can find food, water, and emergency assistance near you.

National and State Resources

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center



Hillsborough Community Center

The Regent at 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, FL Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA representatives will be there to help and residents in Hillsborough County will be able to apply for aid through the Individuals and Households Program.

Storm Information Line remains open, and residents are encouraged to call (833)-427-8676 for questions related to the county's damage assessment tool, reporting unmet needs, Disaster Recovery Center, and anything else storm-related



Comfort stations:

Apollo Beach Park and Recreation Center DeSoto Park Marjorie Park Marina Skyway Sports Complex and Park Gandy Civic Association

Free Laundry assistance

Thrusday, October 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Laundromat of Tampa (8215 N Florida Avenue)



Feeding Tampa Bay emergency distributions:

October 3

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Shore Elementary School, 7110 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa

Oldsmar

Storm Debris Removal — begins Friday, October 4. The process will take 4-6 weeks, and homes that were flooded will be prioritized first. All Debris must be from the storm event. Debris cannot be bagged and must be separated for debris clearance to progress rapidly and correctly. Separate piles for vegetation, white goods, household hazardous waste, construction, and demolition.





Pinellas County

FEMA

FEMA assistance is available in Pinellas County for residents who experienced damage or losses due to Hurricane Helene. Residents can apply online by clicking here. FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens at Largo Public Library

open 9 am to 7 pm Monday Through Wednesday; 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday and Friday; 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday

Storm Debris Pickup

Storm debris pickup by zone will begin Wednesday

Areas prepared for the first pass of storm debris removal on Wednesday include: Crystal Beach, Ozona, West Palm Harbor, Unincorporated Seminole, and West Lealman Storm debris must be loose and separated by type More information on storm debris pickup can be found here A second pass for each zone at a later date will be announced

Supplies

Free Cleanup Supplies are available Wednesday at 5175 45th Street North in St. Petersburg

Food Assistance

Feeding Tampa Bay emergency distributions

October 3

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at BayCare Health System, 2985 Drew St, Clearwater 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N. St. Petersburg Points of Distribution for free food, water, and tarps

St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach (Food, water, and tarps) Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island (Food, water, and tarps) Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive, Tierra Verde (Water only) Redington Shores: 18200 Gulf Boulevard (Food, water, and tarps) Lake Vista Park: 401 62nd Ave S, St Petersburg (Food and water)

Family Resource Center

Now open in St. Petersburg at 6690 Crosswinds Drive North

Cooling Centers

Remain open in multiple areas where residents are without power following Hurricane Helene. Open locations can be found here.

Storm and Sand Debris

All the information you need about sand and storm debris an dhow to deal with it can be found here.

Business Assistance

Businesses impacted by Helene can access disaster recovery assistance and emergency loan programs

Call Small Business Development Center at 727-453-7200 for more information or email businesshelp@pinellas.gov

St. Petersburg

Hurricane Helene Recovery Assistance — the city has set up a page that offers a one-stop shop for everything you may need to help recover from Helene. The site can be found here.

Madeira Beach

Restrooms/Showers/Laundry:

Hours: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Location:

133rd & Gulf 141st & Gulf Restroom/Showers/Laundry

Winn Dixie Parking lot Rules:

One washer/dryer per household Shuttle Service

Call City Hall to schedule a ride: 727-391-9951 Cleaning Help:

We have partnered with a couple organizations to help clean out for the elderly and disabled. Need Help? Call City Hall- 727-391-9951 Looking to Volunteer to Clean out? Contact Costal Crusaders: CoastalCrusadersFlorida@gmail.com; 727-277-3685 Comfort Station:

City Hall is open to cool off and recharge electronics. Slyce serving food until gone Hours: Daily 9am to 8pm Building Permit Fees

Permits fees for demolition are being waived Starting the permit process can be found here.

Dunedin

A laundry facility with 6 washers and dryers will be available outside the Community Center, free of charge and open 24/7. The facility will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. You must provide your own detergent, soap, and softeners.



Gulfport

Crisis cleanup activated Hurricane Helene Cleanup Hotline at 844-965-1386. It will be open until October 11

It will connect residents with volunteers from local relief organizations and community groups Organizations can help with things like muckouts, trees, tarps, and other debris If residents are displaced from their homes and unable to stay with friends, family, or at a hotel, they should contact the Pinellas County Information Center at 727-464-4333 from 8 am to 6 pm for assistance in finding temporary shelter Before beginning any removal, property owners and contractors should assess the extent of the damage in accordance with FEMA’s 50% Rule. If repairs are found to meet or exceed 50% of the structure’s pre-damage value, the property must be brought up to code for construction in a flood zone. This often includes elevating the structure to meet the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) plus one foot. For property owners without a pre-damage private appraisal, the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s valuation can be used to determine the maximum allowable value for repairs under the FEMA 50% Rule. The Substantial Damage/Improvement Review application is available at the permit counter. If a private appraisal is available, property owners are encouraged to email a copy for assistance in determining the 50% replacement value, less depreciation.

Treasure Island Full information about the latest regarding water, sewage, trash and recycling, storm debris removal and more can be found here: My Treasure Island The city said debris removal may take up to 6 months or longer to complete

To ensure your debris is picked up, separate debris into four categories: Appliances, Household Items, Construction Materials, Yard Debris



Pasco County

Comfort stations are available with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice

Aripeka Baptist Church - 18731 Aripeka Road (**No food/water**) Hudson Library - 8012 Library Road J Ben Harrill Recreation Complex - 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd. Green Key Location - 6435 US-19 New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center - 6630 Van Buren St (5 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Amenities available at all locations:

Air conditioning Restrooms Showers (bring your own toiletries) Laundry (bring your own supplies) Charging stations



Sarasota County

Disaster Recovery Center is located at Sarasota Christian Church (2923 Ashton Road) and has resources available for individuals and businesses affected by Hurricane Debby and Helene

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 7 pm; Sunday - 1 pm - 5 pm

Osprey/Gulf Gate Community cleanup scheduled for Saturday, October 5

Community members can gather discarded household items, tree trimmings, and other garbage/debris as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in Osprey and Gulf Gate. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at no cost at 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota Hazardous waste, such as oil, aerosol cans, and paint, will not be accepted. Appliances and car tires will be accepted, with a limit of four 25 inches X 16 inches or smaller tires per household. Hazardous materials may be taken to the Citizens’ Convenience Center, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays, or the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.





Hernando County

Hernando County Solid Waste is extending the hours at the West Hernando Convenience Center. Starting Wednesday, you can drop off storm debris from 7 am to 7 pm for the remainder of the week.

Free Laundry, shower, and restrooms for those affected by Hurricane Helene

7412 Shoal Line Blvd (by Weeki Wachee Area Club) 18731 Aripeka Road (Aripeka Baptist Church) 4054 Shoal Line Blvd (old R Beach)



Manatee County

Feeding Tampa Bay



October 3

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Palm View K-8 School, 6025 Bayshore Rd, Palmetto



How You Can Help