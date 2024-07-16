WFTS - ABC Action News is undergoing scheduled transmitter maintenance.

Watch Now
Posted at 12:15 AM, Jul 16, 2024

WFTS-TV ABC Action News is undergoing scheduled maintenance for approximately two hours from 12:30am-2:00am. Viewers who watch us using an antenna will lose their signal during this time. Jimmy Kimmel Live and Nightline can be seen tomorrow on ABC.com or streaming on Hulu.
You can watch local news from WFTS-TV ABC Action News by downloading the free ABC Action News+ app on Roku, Fire, or Apple TV devices to stream our news anytime.

