Tampa Bay under severe weather risk for Saturday morning

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — ABC Action News wants you to be aware of the severe weather that is heading into the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning, which is why meteorologist Jason Adams has broken down what you can expect.

A strong cold front will kick off severe weather across the I-10 corridor on Friday, and what's left of the squall line will head our way Saturday morning.

We're under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, which is a level 1 (green) and 2 (yellow) out of 5 threat. An outbreak is not expected, but isolated severe weather is likely.

TIMING

NATURE COAST: 6 - 10 a.m.

PINELLAS/I-4: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

SOUTH OF I-4: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

THREATS

Damaging winds are the greatest risk with these storms. Winds could exceed 60 mph at times. As with any cold front in the winter, we expect an isolated waterspout/tornado or two. That risk is the lowest threat, but we've seen multiple fronts with low tornado risks kick off a tornado warning or two.

There could be a few spots with localized flooding for those of you north of I-4 that picked up heavy rain on Thursday. After the front exits the area, expect temps to take a big drop from the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of it, to 50s and 60s behind it. Our actual high temps will be set in the morning, while our afternoon temps will be much colder. Winds will also gust to 40 mph at times.

FROST/FREEZE RISK

Believe it or not, some of you will experience a freeze Sunday morning! Temps have been record-breaking for the last week, near 90 for many of us. Here's a temp breakdown for Sunday morning:

NATURE COAST: 29-32° Frost and freeze likely here

I-4 INLAND: 34-38° Patchy frost possible

COAST: 39-42° No frost or freeze

SOUTH OF I-4 INLAND: 35-39° Patchy frost possible

WIND CHILLS

Sunday morning wind chills will fall into the 20s north and 30s south.

After this brief shot of cold air, temps will rise back to near 80 by Monday and Tuesday.