Some St. Patrick's Day events rescheduled or canceled due to weather

St. Patrick's Day is on a Thursday this year, but some celebrations for the weekend before have been postponed or canceled altogether due to bad weather in the forecast for Saturday.

Tampa's annual River O' Green Fest was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, but the show will go on.

St. Pete's Shamrockfest was canceled in anticipation of the inclement weather.

ATTN 🚨: Due to expected weather this Saturday, the Shamrockfest has been canceled. Ticket buyers will be contacted individually and offered a full refund or the opportunity to exchange their tickets to our next event 'FIESTA: Cinco De Mayo' celebration scheduled for 4.30. pic.twitter.com/APpWbjWnpi — St. Pete Pier™ (@StPetePier) March 9, 2022

We are still waiting to hear back on other St. Paddy's Day celebrations in the Tampa Bay Area.