Some St. Patrick's Day events rescheduled or canceled due to weather

<p>Revellers take part in the St Patrick's Day parade through central London on March 13, 2016 in London, England.</p>
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:53:41-05

St. Patrick's Day is on a Thursday this year, but some celebrations for the weekend before have been postponed or canceled altogether due to bad weather in the forecast for Saturday.

Tampa's annual River O' Green Fest was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, but the show will go on.

St. Pete's Shamrockfest was canceled in anticipation of the inclement weather.

We are still waiting to hear back on other St. Paddy's Day celebrations in the Tampa Bay Area.

