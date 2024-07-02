Showers and storms possible across the Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday started out sunny and steamy, but by the afternoon, some areas around the Tampa Bay region could see some heavy rains as storms increase throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, atmospheric moisture will increase Tuesday under a weak southeasterly flow. That will allow for more numerous showers and storms over the

area.

Storms initially formed over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning but will develop over the mainland during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The showers and storms should end by late Tuesday night, and the pattern will be similar through the rest of the week. Rain chances will run between 40% and 60% through the beginning of next week.