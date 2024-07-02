Showers and storms possible across the Tampa Bay region

Watch Now
Brynn Anderson/AP
A sliver of blue sky peeks through storm clouds behind rain drops as the rainy season in South Florida is in full swing on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 02, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday started out sunny and steamy, but by the afternoon, some areas around the Tampa Bay region could see some heavy rains as storms increase throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service, atmospheric moisture will increase Tuesday under a weak southeasterly flow. That will allow for more numerous showers and storms over the
area.

Storms initially formed over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning but will develop over the mainland during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The showers and storms should end by late Tuesday night, and the pattern will be similar through the rest of the week. Rain chances will run between 40% and 60% through the beginning of next week.

