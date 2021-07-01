Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens into hurricane

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed on Thursday morning, strengthened into a hurricane on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the Lesser Antilles in the next few hours.

At 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa is about 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados with max winds of 74 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 28 mph.

The system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday morning and will move into the Caribbean Sea Friday night, the NHC said.

Elsa is forecast to move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba by Sunday.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season. According to the NHC, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...



Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...



Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

Entire coast of Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...



Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Jamaica

