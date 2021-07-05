LIST: Tropical Storm Elsa closures in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — With a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Tampa Bay area, closures are taking place Tuesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Pinellas County:

Pinellas County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 2021. All summer programming, including after-care/childcare programs and school-related activities, are canceled for these days. The district anticipates being open and fully operational on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

City of Largo updates as of Monday, July 5 at 1 pm City Hall and all city facilities, including the Largo Public Library, will close at 3 pm on Tuesday in preparation for winds caused by Tropical Storm Elsa expected in the evening The City Commission Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 is canceled Solid waste collections will remain as scheduled on Tuesday, July 6



Due to possible impacts from the storm, all St. Petersburg College classes and services will be delivered virtually on Tuesday, July 6. College campuses and sites will be closed that day.

Hardee County:

The Hardee County School Board has made the decision to close the summer school programs for tomorrow due to Tropical Storm Elsa. They will make a decision tomorrow afternoon by 3:00 pm on whether they will reopen summer programs for Wednesday, July 7.

Hillsborough County:

No closures at this time

Polk County:

No closures at this time

Manatee County:

No closures at this time

Sarasota County:

No closures at this time

Hernando County:

No closures at this time

Citrus County:

No closures at this time

DeSoto County:

No closures at this time

Pasco County:

No closures at this time

Highlands County:

No closures at this time

