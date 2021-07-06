LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move towards the Tampa Bay area with Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings in effect. The latest information on all news related to the storm is below in ABC Action News' Tropical Storm Elsa live blog.
3:00 p.m.
The entire Tampa Bay area is under a HURRICANE WARNING as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to strengthen as it approaches the region. Maximum sustained winds are 70 miles per hour with higher gusts. ABC Action News goes on the air at 3 p.m. with live coverage!
Elsa Update: Here are all the updated Watches and Warnings. Again, winds are up from 60 to 70 mph. These winds are in a small part of the storm, but the end result is a change of status to the storm. Bottom line, the worst comes through tonight. We're LIVE on air at 3. pic.twitter.com/TF2uhVsOYH— Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillipsWx) July 6, 2021