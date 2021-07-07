LIVE BLOG: Tampa Bay area sees minimal damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. — As the impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa continue to decrease throughout Wednesday morning, we're keeping up with all of the latest damage reports and road closures.

It appears that for the most part, the Tampa Bay area was able to avoid any serious impact from the storm apart from a handful of mildly flooded streets and a few trees down.

8:40 AM

All AdventHealth Medical Group practices, AdventHealth Express Care at Walgreens and AdventHealth Centra Care locations in Tampa Bay will reopen for in-person visits Wednesday at noon.

7:58 AM

Tampa International Airport will resume operations earlier than expected, at 8:30 a.m., after temporarily halting all flights due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

7:11 AM

Clearwater Police say there's a tree down in the 2900 block of Feather Drive, which is closed while a cut team from the Parks and Recreation Department responds to remove it.

This tree in the 2900 block of Feather Drive has the road closed in the aftermath of #Elsa. A cut team from the city’s Parks & Recreation Department is en route to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/30JAhzW5S7 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) July 7, 2021

7:06 AM

St. Pete Police say there have been no major damage impacts in the city from Elsa. Damage assessment, for both public and private property, will take place as needed, but preliminary assessments do not show any widespread damage or debris at this time. No roads are closed.

City facilities will remain closed today, and there will be limited residential and commercial solid waste collection. Normal solid waste operations will resume Thursday.

6:35 AM

Current power outages:



Duke Energy 2,914 customers without power

TECO 8,677 customers without power

Lakeland Electric More than 600 customers without power



6:25 AM

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says access to the barrier islands and county beaches will be allowed starting at 6:30 a.m. The department says the county was fortunate to not have experienced any severe weather, adding that there were no rescues conducted overnight due to high water or flooding.

6:00 AM

Clearwater Police say so far there are no reports of major issues or damage around the city. Authorities say they're seeing some scattered outages, tree damage and minor flooding on Clearwater Beach.

5:58 AM

Thousands of people across the Tampa Bay area are without power Wednesday morning because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Current outages:



Duke Energy 3,985 customers without power

TECO 15,477 customers without power

Lakeland Electric More than 650 customers without power



Power out? This is who to call and where to check

5:45 AM

Temporary stop signs are in place at Front St & Lutie Dr in Brandon due to a large fallen tree, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Drivers will not be able to pass through that area.

5:30 AM

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to stay home this morning if they can. The department shared pictures of a sedan that ended up with part of a tree on top of it at Bell Shoals Rd & Brooker Rd in Brandon.

5:24 AM

Drivers in North Port are asked to use caution as crews assess roadway impacts. The following streets have been identified as drivers needing to use caution on various levels.



N Salford between Warrior & Roderigo

Eager/41

Cranberry/Sahara

Price/Salford

Price/Race

Price/Creek 9

Cranberry/Thomas

Sumter/Cases

Hillsborough/Miracle

Chamberlain south of Price

Multiple areas on Tropicare

Sumter North of I-75

Dorothy Ave.

Sumter/Appomattox

Biscayne/41

Cranberry/Ridley

Cranberry/Tulsa

Cranberry/McKay

Cranberry/Berry

Ponce De Leon/Helliwell

Chamberlain/Jameson

Parts of Reisterstown

North Port Blvd between Chancellor and Biscayne

Chancellor/Biscayne

Salford/Cuthburt

North Salford from Eldron and Lamarqe

Price between Sumter/Salford

N Salford from Tishman & Homewood

N Cranberry from Homewood & Saybrook

Kingsly/Appomattox

North Cranberry/Chiply

North Chamberlain through Boca Chica & Hamstead

North Port Blvd/Greenwood