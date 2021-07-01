Elsa moves into North Carolina; heavy rains continue

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving into North Carolina with heavy rains and slightly stronger winds.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have expired for the Tampa Bay area.

ELSA | A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for our coastline. A Tropical storm watch continues for inland coastal counties. Tropical storm conditions likely in the next 36 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZQJjxP3cZt — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) July 5, 2021

The tornado watch for our area has expired.

The NHC said in its 11 a.m. update that Elsa is about 80 miles southwest of Raleigh, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system is moving northeast at 20 mph.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move over South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night, and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday and Friday night. The system should move over Atlantic Canada by Friday night and Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season. According to the NHC, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record for the Atlantic basin, breaking the record formerly held by Edouard on July 6, 2020.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * South Santee River, South Carolina, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey * Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

* Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach and the tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

* Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach

* Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore

* New Haven, Connecticut to Merrimack River, Massachusetts including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket

