Remnants of Tropical Storm Emily forecast to regenerate into new storm

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for possible development, including the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily.

The remnants of Emily are forecast to regenerate into a new tropical storm by Friday, according to the NHC. The area of low pressure is currently about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Forecasters are watching two other areas for possible development. One is an area of low pressure over the Caribbean Sea that could be rain to Florida. Forecasters said that the system could become a tropical depression, with formation chances at 40% over the next week.

The other area forecasters are watching is in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. That system could become a tropical depression by the weekend, forecasters said. Formation chances are 40% over the next week.

Hurricane forecasters continue to monitor Tropical Storm Franklin, which is pulling away from Turks and Caicos. Franklin is forecast to regain strength and reach hurricane status in a couple of days.