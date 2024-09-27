Record-breaking storm surge hits most of Tampa Bay, other parts of Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Many parts of Florida experienced unprecedented storm surges during Hurricane Helene. Some areas across the state hit new record highs for storm surge levels.

The NHC predicted Hurricane Helene would bring life-threatening storm surge of up to 20 feet to some parts of the state. Storm surge happens when heavy winds, large waves, and tides cause the sea levels to rise to extremely high levels. It can be most dangerous when it occurs at high tide.

In Crystal River, the storm surge record for Hurricane Helene was 7 feet 7 inches. The previous record was 6 feet.

In Steinhatchee, where the storm made landfall, the storm surge gauge stopped recording around 11:30 p.m. At the last recording, the storm surge had measured 9 feet 6 inches but was continuing to rise.

And here in the Tampa Bay area, records were broken in Clearwater, St. Pete, East Bay (Tampa), Port Manatee, and Old Port Tampa.

Many people in the area said they've never seen anything like this. Some of these records were set just last year by Hurricane Idalia.

The NHC predicted 5-8 feet of storm surge in the Tampa Bay area and the predictions held true. More data is expected to come in over the next few days.