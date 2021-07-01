Watch
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five expected to become tropical storm soon

Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Potential Tropical Cyclone five is expected to become a tropical storm soon, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, the system is about 1,135 miles east of the Windward Islands with max winds of 35 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

The system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and will move into the Caribbean Sea Friday night, the NHC said.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says this system is expected to become Elsa, the fifth named storm of the season.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • St. Lucia
  • Barbados
  • Martinique
  • Guadeloupe

