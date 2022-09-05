NHC monitors Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl and wave coming off African coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two named storms in the Atlantic and a wave coming off the African coast that has increased chances for development.

Hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, is forecast to start weakening on Tuesday.

The storm is not forecast to impact the U.S.

Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become the second hurricane of the season. Like Danielle, it's not forecast to impact the U.S.

In addition to those named systems, the NHC is monitoring a tropical wave coming off the African coast that could develop into the next named storm.

Current formation chances for the wave are 10% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

If the system forms, it would be Fiona. The system is currently too far away to speculate about any possible impacts to the U.S. if it were to develop.