Danielle becomes 1st hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season

As predicted, Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane on Friday morning — the first of this year's hurricane season.

Danielle is currently 885 miles west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles an hour.

According to the NHC, "the hurricane is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week."

Danielle, the fourth named system of this hurricane season, is not forecast to impact the U.S.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC is also monitoring two other systems, one with high formation chances.

The first system is a broad area of low-pressure east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters said it could become a tropical depression over the next few days.

Current formation chances are 50% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

The second system is an area of low pressure that's northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said no significant development is expected.

Current formation chances are 10% over the next two days and 10% over the next five days.

This year's hurricane season has been surprisingly quiet so far. The last time the state didn't see a named storm in the month of August was 1997.

Still, experts said Floridians need to stay prepared as we're now at the peak of the season.