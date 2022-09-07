Watch Now
Earl becomes 2nd hurricane of the 2022 season; forecast to become major storm

Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 07, 2022
Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into the second hurricane of the season on Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Earl is about 490 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour.

The NHC said Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night. A hurricane is considered major when it reaches Category 3 strength and above.

Earl is the fifth named system of the hurricane season and is not forecast to impact the U.S.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Watches and Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Bermuda

Earl is forecast to turn toward the north-northeast. The center of the storm is forecast to pass to the southeast of Bermuda late Thursday or Thursday night.

