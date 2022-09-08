NHC monitors 4 systems in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four systems in the Atlantic on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Danielle, the first hurricane of the season, is now a tropical storm and is forecast to become post-tropical on Thursday.

The storm is not forecast to impact the U.S.

Hurricane Earl is the second hurricane of the season and is forecast to become a major storm later on Thursday. Hurricanes are considered major storms at Category 3 and above.

Like Danielle, Earl is not forecast to impact the U.S.

In addition to those named systems, the NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands and a wave over western Africa.

The area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands could form into a short-lived tropical depression on Thursday, the NHC said.

Current formation chances are 70% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

The wave over eastern Africa currently has low development chances, but forecasters said environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development.

Current formation chances are 0% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days.