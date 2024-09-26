Hurricane Helene Live Blog: Flights canceled, roads flooding

We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Helene as the storm nears Florida.

Thursday, Sept. 26

8:13 a.m.

Airlines have canceled 873 flights as of 8 a.m. across the country, with Tampa, Fort Myers and Atlanta seeing the biggest impacts.

8:05 a.m.

A look at Sarasota, where winds are beginning to pick up.

Sarasota Helene conditions 8am

8:02 a.m.

Flooding has started in the Shore Acres community of St. Pete.

WFTS

WFTS

7:36 a.m.

Reporter Larissa Scott is live in St. Pete, where there's reported flooding.

Larissa Scott provides an update from St. Pete | 7AM

7:35 a.m.

The Sarasota Police Department is reporting flooding on Siesta Drive and minor flooding on St. Armands at John Ringling Causeway and Sunset Drive.

7:20 a.m.

Reporter Keely McCormick is live in Sarasota as the storm nears.

Keely McCormick live in Sarasota | 7AM

7 a.m.

Meteorologist Greg Dee talks storm surge and more in the latest update on Helene.

Greg Dee provides an update on Helene | 7AM

6:45 a.m.

Manatee County officials have shut off water in Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and the Town of Longboat Key.

6:30 a.m.

Reporter Casey Albritton is live in Clearwater Beach, where the wind is beginning to pick up.

Casey Albritton in Clearwater Beach | 6AM

5 a.m.

The NHC said Helene is about 350 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It's expected to strengthen even more by the time it reaches Florida's Big Bend on Thursday.